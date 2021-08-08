Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $16.51 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.57.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Read More: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.