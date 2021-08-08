nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stake Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,892 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,329,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

