NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

