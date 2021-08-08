Nyzo (NYZO) Price Reaches $0.36

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $127,186.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00123802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00148071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,824.73 or 1.00087582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.52 or 0.00782262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

