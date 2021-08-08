Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.25 Million

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report $465.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.00 million and the highest is $481.50 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

OII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 198.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 106,361 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 86,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

