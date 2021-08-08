Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of OCUL opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $803.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.