Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $803.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

