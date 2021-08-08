Oddz Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00124539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00148954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,614.63 or 0.99970807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.72 or 0.00783269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

