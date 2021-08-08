OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76 to $1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19.

Shares of OGE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.