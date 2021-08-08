Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 930,376 shares.The stock last traded at $16.66 and had previously closed at $16.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

