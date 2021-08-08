Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.23.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

