OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) were down 6.9% during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 78,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 958,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $13,509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.