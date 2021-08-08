OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 221,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,437. The stock has a market cap of $904.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.56. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

