Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Lowered to C$103.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEXF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.65. Onex has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $78.16.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 79.87%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

