Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$110.00 at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

ONEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 price target on Onex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE:ONEX opened at C$91.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Onex has a 52 week low of C$56.12 and a 52 week high of C$96.00.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

