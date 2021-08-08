Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.