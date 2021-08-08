OpenDAO (OPEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00052139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.29 or 0.00818884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00098462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039593 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

