Oppenheimer Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $67.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,871.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

