Orbit Chain Hits One Day Volume of $16.67 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $398.78 million and approximately $16.67 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,637,514 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

