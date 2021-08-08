Orchid Hits Market Cap of $246.76 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $246.76 million and $133.49 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00845026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00101623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.