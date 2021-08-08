Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 183 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

NYSE LII opened at $333.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. Analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,129 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,177. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.