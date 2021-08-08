Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 985 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $28.42 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

