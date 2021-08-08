Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,283. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

