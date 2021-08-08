Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.30 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 197.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,016 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,358 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,575 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

