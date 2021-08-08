Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 14.7% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 22.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,146.63.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,968.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,874.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 200 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

