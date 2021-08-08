Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Paycom Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $946,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $466.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

