O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,793 shares of company stock valued at $49,091,019. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $603.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $571.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

