Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 186.45% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%.

Shares of Orgenesis stock remained flat at $$5.28 during trading on Friday. 49,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 million, a P/E ratio of 251.00 and a beta of 0.91. Orgenesis has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.