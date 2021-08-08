Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Shares Down 4.3%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $41.33. 239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62.

About Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

