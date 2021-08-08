Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ORKLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,163. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

