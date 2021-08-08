Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.52

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $53.48, with a volume of 125944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

