Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) PT Raised to $64.00 at Maxim Group

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTTR stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 128.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 18.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

