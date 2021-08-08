Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (PCFBY) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.32 on September 9th

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.317 per share on Thursday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.