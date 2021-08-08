Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.71

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 16264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

