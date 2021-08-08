Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

