Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $207,000 in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 55.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NTST stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,637.00. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.