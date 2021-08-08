Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $211,000 in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

