Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $213,000 Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIIIU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,197,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,162,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,703,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,872,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIIIU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

