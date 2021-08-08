Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $228,000 Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

VICR opened at $121.54 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $121.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $43,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $119,893.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,426 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

