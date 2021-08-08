Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,224 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $99.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

