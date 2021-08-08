Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 13,140 Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 152.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $4,450,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QUOT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,751 shares of company stock worth $636,447 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

