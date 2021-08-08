Panda Yield (BBOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53,086.27

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $53,086.27 and approximately $2,724.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.44 or 0.00824037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00098618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00039669 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

