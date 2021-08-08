Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $114.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.89. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $122.59.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 233,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,334,000 after acquiring an additional 199,114 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.