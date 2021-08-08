Paparazzi Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00851226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00040537 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.