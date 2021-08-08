Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The company has a market capitalization of $455.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

