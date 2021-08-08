Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 359 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $141.41. 6,030,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

