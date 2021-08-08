Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $98,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $231.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,061,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,908. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

