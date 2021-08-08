Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,382 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.5% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,831. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

