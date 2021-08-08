Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 479 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,382,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.50. 2,480,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.