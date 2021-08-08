Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

